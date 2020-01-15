This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Major traffic disruption expected with hundreds of farmers and tractors set for Dublin protest

Gardaí expect that around 400 tractors could form a blockade in the city centre.

By Dominic McGrath Wednesday 15 Jan 2020, 7:24 AM
Beef farmers and tractors at the protest in December.
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

FARMERS WILL RETURN to Dublin today to demand action on issues like beef prices, with a planned protest set to bring hundreds of tractors to the streets of the city centre. 

Dubbed a ‘tractorcade’, around 400 tractors will be driven into the city centre later this morning and is expected to cause widespread disruption to traffic. 

Gardaí have said that road closures will come into effect in the city centre from 10am today. 

The protest will take place in the area around Leinster House, with Kildare Street, Molesworth Street and most of the roads around Merrion Square set to close ahead of the protest. 

The protest will also cause disruption on the main roads into Dublin city centre, with Gardaí advising commuters to use public transport. 

The protest will begin at 2pm and comes following similar blockades by beef farmers in November and December last year. 

17.12.19 President-elect of Irish Farmers' Association vows to tackle beef crisis
17.12.19 'Very heavy delays' as beef farmers return to protest in Dublin city centre

The organisers of the protest, the Individual Farmers of Ireland, are critical of the deal reached with the government over beef prices last year after weeks of demonstrations by farmers during the summer. 

The farmers are critical of the Beef Task Force and last year had an angry, early-morning confrontation with agriculture minister Michael Creed. 

With reporting from Sean Murray

Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

