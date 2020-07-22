The 8 at 8: Wednesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.
1. #GREEN LIST: The government has agreed a ‘green list’ of countries from which people can travel without having to restrict their movements upon arriving in Ireland.
2. #TRUMP: US President Donald Trump has warned that the coronavirus crisis in the United States is likely to “get worse before it gets better”.
3. #WATER: Over a quarter of all domestic waste water treatment systems inspected last year posed a risk to human health, according to a new report.
4. #COVID: More than 10% of confirmed Covid-19 cases in some parts of Dublin have resulted in the death of the infected person according to new data from the HSE.
5. #EUROMILLIONS: The winning ticket for last night’s €49.5 million Euromillions jackpot was sold in Ireland.
6. #AUSTRALIA: Australia has reported a record 501 new coronavirus infections, nearly four months after the pandemic initially peaked in the country.
7. #MAXWELL: US President Donald Trump has wished British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell “well” as she awaits trial over charges relating to the trafficking of children for sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
8. #RUSSIA: UK ministers are considering strengthening security laws after a report by MPs said the government had “badly underestimated” the threat of Russian interference in Britain, the BBC has reported.
