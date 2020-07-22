This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 13 °C Wednesday 22 July, 2020
The 8 at 8: Wednesday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 22 Jul 2020, 7:45 AM
40 minutes ago 2,621 Views No Comments
Image: Shutterstock/HappyTime19
Image: Shutterstock/HappyTime19

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #GREEN LIST: The government has agreed a ‘green list’ of countries from which people can travel without having to restrict their movements upon arriving in Ireland.

2. #TRUMP: US President Donald Trump has warned that the coronavirus crisis in the United States is likely to “get worse before it gets better”. 

3. #WATER: Over a quarter of all domestic waste water treatment systems inspected last year posed a risk to human health, according to a new report.

4. #COVID: More than 10% of confirmed Covid-19 cases in some parts of Dublin have resulted in the death of the infected person according to new data from the HSE.

5. #EUROMILLIONS: The winning ticket for last night’s €49.5 million Euromillions jackpot was sold in Ireland.

6. #AUSTRALIA: Australia has reported a record 501 new coronavirus infections, nearly four months after the pandemic initially peaked in the country.

7. #MAXWELL: US President Donald Trump has wished British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell “well” as she awaits trial over charges relating to the trafficking of children for sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

8. #RUSSIA: UK ministers are considering strengthening security laws after a report by MPs said the government had “badly underestimated” the threat of Russian interference in Britain, the BBC has reported.

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

