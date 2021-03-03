The 8 at 8: Wednesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #LIMERICK: Three people have been arrested following a street party near University of Limerick.

2. #ADOPTION: A new documentary set to air on RTÉ tonight will shine further light on Ireland’s illegal adoptions and how those in power were able to facilitate it.

3. #CRASH: 13 of 25 people crammed into an SUV have been killed after a vehicle collided with a lorry in California.

4. #VACCINES: President Joe Biden has said the US expects to take delivery of enough coronavirus vaccines for all adults by the end of May, two months earlier than anticipated.

5. #COVID: A further 359 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

6. #BORDER CONTROL: Arlene Foster has insisted the decision of her party colleague to stop work on building permanent Irish Sea trade checks can only be overturned by a court.

7. #LOCKDOWN: Foster has vowed that Northern Ireland must never return to lockdown after a cautious plan to ease restrictions was published.

8. #ABUSE: The Jesuit Order in Ireland has publicised the name of former teacher and priest Joseph Marmion who “sexually, emotionally and physically” abused pupils at Belvedere College in Dublin in the 1970s.