Dublin: 4°C Wednesday 3 March 2021
The 8 at 8: Wednesday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 3 Mar 2021, 7:45 AM
28 minutes ago 1,285 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5370502
Image: Shutterstock/I love coffee
Image: Shutterstock/I love coffee

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #LIMERICK: Three people have been arrested following a street party near University of Limerick. 

2. #ADOPTION: A new documentary set to air on RTÉ tonight will shine further light on Ireland’s illegal adoptions and how those in power were able to facilitate it.

3. #CRASH: 13 of 25 people crammed into an SUV have been killed after a vehicle collided with a lorry in California.

4. #VACCINES: President Joe Biden has said the US expects to take delivery of enough coronavirus vaccines for all adults by the end of May, two months earlier than anticipated.

5. #COVID: A further 359 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland. 

6. #BORDER CONTROL: Arlene Foster has insisted the decision of her party colleague to stop work on building permanent Irish Sea trade checks can only be overturned by a court.

7. #LOCKDOWN: Foster has vowed that Northern Ireland must never return to lockdown after a cautious plan to ease restrictions was published.

8. #ABUSE: The Jesuit Order in Ireland has publicised the name of former teacher and priest Joseph Marmion who “sexually, emotionally and physically” abused pupils at Belvedere College in Dublin in the 1970s. 

