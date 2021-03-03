Man (30s) due in court over firework attack on gardaí at anti-lockdown protest

A MAN IN his 30s is due to appear before court this morning charged in connection with a firework attack on gardaí at a protest in Dublin at the weekend.

The man was arrested yesterday morning and was detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act at Irishtown Garda Station.

He is expected to appear before a sitting of Dublin District Court this morning charged in connection with the case.

The investigation is ongoing.

Yesterday’s arrest brings to 24 the total number of people arrested in connection with Saturday’s anti-lockdown protest on Dublin’s Grafton Street.

More than 20 people were arrested initially at the protest, 13 of whom were charged at a special sitting of Dublin District Court on Saturday night.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

With reporting by Cónal Thomas