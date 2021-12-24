Quiz: How well do you know these classic Christmas hits of the 1990s?

CHRISTMAS SONGS JUST haven’t been the same since before the turn of the millennium.

Some might go so far as to say that we haven’t had a true Christmas classic since Mariah Carey and East 17 both blessed us back in 1994…

How well do you remember the Christmas hits of the 1990s?

Zig and Zag (feat. Dustin the Turkey) kicked off the '90s with a Christmas rap that probably would not be broadcast to children today. But what was it called? A Ray D'Arcy Christmas Christmas No. 1

Santa Baby, Why Don't You Break It Down Let's Eat Dustin Stay Another Day by East 17 wasn't originally a Christmas song. What was added to make it more festive? A children's choir Bagpipes

Bells Cymbals Which of these celebrities isn't referenced in Adam Sandler's Hanukah Song? William Shatner David Schwimmer

Harrison Ford Henry Winkler TRUE OR FALSE: The 1990s have been the only full decade since the original 1984 Band-Aid NOT to feature a new version of Band-Aid's 'Do They Know It's Christmas?' True False Who were the only act to have two different Christmas number one hits in Ireland? The image is not a hint. Spice Girls Westlife

Boyzone Take That Mariah Carey first released 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' in 1994. But when did it first reach number one for Christmas in the UK? 1995 2000

2008 2020 Where was Santa Claus going "straight to" in Snoop Dogg and Nate Dogg's 1996 Christmas song? The Ghetto The Projects

Compton The Hood Which two cities get a mention in Low's 1999 tune 'Just Like Christmas'? Dublin and Glasgow Stockholm and Oslo

New York and LA Berlin and Rome Which Christmas classic did Canadian songbird Celine Dion cover in the 1990s? Simply Having A Wonderful Christmastime Mull Of Kintyre

Happy Christmas (War Is Over) Mistletoe and Wine What song did Saviour's Day by Cliff Richard replace as UK number one? Nothing Compares 2 U Vogue

You scored out of ! Cliff Richard You are the saviour Cliff Richard was talking about, and this is your day You scored out of ! Mariah Carey All I want for Christmas is your nineties Christmas hits knowledge. You scored out of ! East 17 Stay another day to do some more studying. You scored out of ! Christmas turkey Zig and Zag would be ashamed