Quiz: How well do you know these classic Christmas hits of the 1990s?

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
CHRISTMAS SONGS JUST haven’t been the same since before the turn of the millennium.
Some might go so far as to say that we haven’t had a true Christmas classic since Mariah Carey and East 17 both blessed us back in 1994…
How well do you remember the Christmas hits of the 1990s?
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS