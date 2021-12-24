#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 24 December 2021
Quiz: How well do you know these classic Christmas hits of the 1990s?

All you want for Christmas is quiz.

By Carl Kinsella Friday 24 Dec 2021, 12:00 PM
25 minutes ago 2,237 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5639342

CHRISTMAS SONGS JUST haven’t been the same since before the turn of the millennium.

Some might go so far as to say that we haven’t had a true Christmas classic since Mariah Carey and East 17 both blessed us back in 1994…

How well do you remember the Christmas hits of the 1990s?

Zig and Zag (feat. Dustin the Turkey) kicked off the '90s with a Christmas rap that probably would not be broadcast to children today. But what was it called?
A Ray D'Arcy Christmas
Christmas No. 1

Santa Baby, Why Don't You Break It Down
Let's Eat Dustin
Stay Another Day by East 17 wasn't originally a Christmas song. What was added to make it more festive?
A children's choir
Bagpipes

Bells
Cymbals
Which of these celebrities isn't referenced in Adam Sandler's Hanukah Song?
William Shatner
David Schwimmer

Harrison Ford
Henry Winkler
TRUE OR FALSE: The 1990s have been the only full decade since the original 1984 Band-Aid NOT to feature a new version of Band-Aid's 'Do They Know It's Christmas?'
True
False
Who were the only act to have two different Christmas number one hits in Ireland? The image is not a hint.
Spice Girls
Westlife

Boyzone
Take That
Mariah Carey first released 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' in 1994. But when did it first reach number one for Christmas in the UK?
1995
2000

2008
2020
Where was Santa Claus going "straight to" in Snoop Dogg and Nate Dogg's 1996 Christmas song?
The Ghetto
The Projects

Compton
The Hood
Which two cities get a mention in Low's 1999 tune 'Just Like Christmas'?
Dublin and Glasgow
Stockholm and Oslo

New York and LA
Berlin and Rome
Which Christmas classic did Canadian songbird Celine Dion cover in the 1990s?
Simply Having A Wonderful Christmastime
Mull Of Kintyre

Happy Christmas (War Is Over)
Mistletoe and Wine
What song did Saviour's Day by Cliff Richard replace as UK number one?
Nothing Compares 2 U
Vogue

Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Yellow Polka Dot Bikini
Ice Ice Baby
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Cliff Richard
You are the saviour Cliff Richard was talking about, and this is your day
You scored out of !
Mariah Carey
All I want for Christmas is your nineties Christmas hits knowledge.
You scored out of !
East 17
Stay another day to do some more studying.
You scored out of !
Christmas turkey
Zig and Zag would be ashamed
