TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN paid to a 21-year-old woman who died after suffering a fall in a popular rock climbing area near Malaga in southern Spain.

Eve McCarthy, from Shankill in Co Dublin, is remembered as fun-loving girl and outgoing by those who knew her.

It’s understood her body was recovered by emergency services after she fell around 500ft on Friday evening.

In a post to Facebook, the King’s Inn in Dalkey, where Eve worked, said she had a “bubbly” personality and “great wit”.

“It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we inform you of the sad death of our colleague & friend Eve McCarthy,” the post said.

“Eve was a big part of The King’s Inn family bringing so much joy and laughter with her fun loving way of life.

“We will miss Eve more than words can express.”

Comments poured in from people who knew her locally.

One man, who is a regular at The King’s Inn, said she was always having “banter” behind the bar”.

Such a lovely young person, with a wonderful curiosity for life and a wiling smile for every customer.

Many people recounted her smile and “free spirit”.

“It’s hard to believe,” another person wrote. “Eve had best [sic.] manner always walking around with a smile. Was such a nice girl and so friendly.”

One of her colleagues commented that she was “an absolute joy to work with”.

The incident occurred near the village of El Chorro, close to the famous Caminito del Rey pathway. The spot the climbers were in is called the Swiss Sector, close to a hiking area called the Arabic Staircase.

Eve’s male friend who also fell during the incident survived by grabbing onto a rock. He was said to be in a state of shock when he was rescued.

He told police that they lost their balance and went over the side of a ravine.