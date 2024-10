A TOTAL OF 26 Irish citizens and their dependents have been helped to leave Lebanon by the Government on specially arranged flights, the Irish Department of Foreign Affairs has confirmed.

A spokesperson for the Department said that the Irish citizens departed in recent days and have arrived back in Ireland.

Last Friday 24 Irish citizens and their dependents left on Dutch and Canadian military aircraft from Beirut.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has now confirmed that a further two citizens have left the country. Diplomats are continuing to offer assistance to anyone else who wants to leave Lebanon as the situation continues to deteriorate with Israeli bombings across the country.

“The citizens departed on flights operated by Ireland’s international partners, most arrived in Ireland over the weekend.

“As part of ongoing Consular coordination amongst states, the Department worked closely with our EU, UK and other partners to exchange information and coordinate our consular response to the situation in Lebanon.

“This close cooperation meant that Irish citizens along with others from a number of countries were able to depart Lebanon on Friday. This is an example of the importance of international cooperation,” the spokesperson said.

It is believed that there are between 100 and 150 Irish people in Lebanon – some of those work for humanitarian aid groups, there are journalists and also private citizens working and living in the country.

The Department said that officials, particularly based in the Embassy in Cairo which deals with Lebanon, have been in regular contact with Irish people in Lebanon.

“Many Irish Citizens in Lebanon are deeply rooted in the country, with familial, work and other links. While we have assisted more or less all citizens who have expressed a wish to leave, a number of others are reluctant to leave their lives and families in Lebanon, and have decided to remain.

“We will remain in close contact with all remaining citizens. While we continue to assist them, we have explained that further options to depart may be limited if the situation deteriorates further.

“The Department is continuing to monitor the situation. If further Irish citizens contact us seeking to leave, we will engage directly with them on options that are available at that time,” the spokesperson added.