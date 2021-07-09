AA Roadwatch to end its radio traffic reports after 32 years

AA ROADWATCH IS set to discontinue its radio traffic reports, The Journal has learned.

The daily rush-hour reports have been a fixture on the Irish airwaves during the morning and evening for 32 years.

The service, which was the brainchild of AA director Denis Fisk, was first launched on RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland in September 1989.

Famous voices associated with the reports was television presenter Lorraine Keane and Nuala Carey.

AA Roadwatch also has a website and social media accounts which it says provides real-time traffic and travel information.

AA Ireland was part of AA plc in the UK until 2016, when it was acquired by Carlyle Cardinal Ireland fund and Carlyle Global Financial Services Partners for €156.6 million.

US private equity fund Further Global Capital Management acquired a controlling stake for more than €240 million last October.

Don Brennan, Managing Director of AA Insurance said decision was made “following a strategic review”

“As of July 10th 2021, The AA will no longer provide AA Roadwatch broadcasts, effective immediately – he said the company will continue to issue travel advice online and on social media.

“We have decided to move away from this service and instead focus on growing other areas of our business. The raft of new GPS technologies and traffic information sources means a wealth of detail available to motorists from various sources.

“We know that many listeners will miss the traffic reports. We would like to sincerely thank all of the current staff and previous ‘Roadwatchers’ for representing The AA with such professionalism and distinction over the last 32 years.

“Still, we feel that now is a good time to move on. We are conducting a consultation process with the AA Roadwatch staff that is commencing today about the future of the editorial content direction of the brand .”