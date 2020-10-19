Fifth arrest made over alleged witness intimidation relating to Aaron Brady murder trial

GARDAÍ HAVE SAID a fifth person has been arrested in relation to allegations of witness intimidation during the capital murder trial of convicted garda killer Aaron Brady.

Today, gardaí attached to the Serious Crime Review Team in the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation made the arrest.

The garda probe centres on allegations of witness intimidation, perverting the course of justice and the unlawful use of mobile phones in the prison environment, all related to the recent criminal trial of DPP versus Aaron Brady.

The arrested person is being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at the Bridewell Garda Station.

Brady was convicted in August for the murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe, and was sentenced to at least 40 years in prison last week.

Earlier this month, four people were arrested in connection with this alleged witness intimidation investigation.

They were released without charge and files will be prepared for the Director Public Prosecutions.

With reporting from Garreth MacNamee