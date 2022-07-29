Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 20°C Friday 29 July 2022
Advertisement

Garda killer to stand trial at Special Criminal Court accused of plotting to pervert the course of justice

Brady and co-accused Dean Byrne are charged with conspiring to persuade a State witness not to testify during Brady’s murder trial.

By Paul Neilan Friday 29 Jul 2022, 7:56 PM
31 minutes ago 2,213 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5829393
Image: Paddy Cummins
Image: Paddy Cummins

GARDA KILLER AARON Brady and another man will stand trial at the non-jury Special Criminal Court next year accused of plotting to pervert the course of justice.

Brady and co-accused Dean Byrne are charged with conspiring to persuade a State witness not to testify during Brady’s trial for the murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe during a robbery at Lordship Credit Union, Bellurgan, Jenkinstown, Co Louth, on 25 January 2013.

Brady had pleaded not guilty to the murder of the married father-of-two, but a Central Criminal Court jury found him guilty by a majority verdict in August 2020 and he was sentenced to life imprisonment, 40 years of which must be served.

It was the longest murder trial in the history of the State.

Brady (31) of New Road, Crossmaglen, Co Armagh and Dean Byrne (29) from Cabra Park, Phibsborough, Dublin, are accused of conspiring to persuade prosecution witness Daniel Cahill not to give evidence in order to pervert the course of justice between 8 April 2020, and 22 June 22 2020.

However, during the trial, which ran from January to August of that year, Cahill testified he overheard Brady say he shot a garda.

Video circulating on social media

Brady is also accused of recording the playing of a video of a witness being interviewed by gardaí, thus embarking upon a course to pervert the course of public justice between 20 February 2020 and 7 May 7 2020.

During Brady’s trial in 2020, the court was told that the video of Cahill telling gardaí that he heard Brady admitted to murdering a garda was circulating on social media.

Trial judge Mr Justice Michael White described the dissemination of the video as “the most outrageous contempt of court” and a “deliberate attempt to intimidate” the witness and others who were to give evidence.

It is alleged that a phone was recovered from co-accused Byrne’s cell in Mountjoy Prison with five recovered WhatsApp exchanges in which there were messages to an anonymous contact with offers to intimidate Dean Cahill.

Today at the Special Criminal Court, Kate Hanley BL, for Brady, told the court that a trial date would be required.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding at the three-judge court fixed 2 October 2023, for the trial and put the case into 7 November next for mention.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Paul Neilan

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie