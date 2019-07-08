Appeal to find teenage boy missing for over two weeks

GARDAÍ HAVE ASKED for the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 17-year-old boy who has been missing for over two weeks.

Abaz Gjana, who is missing from his home in Philpotstown, Trim, Co Meath, was last seen on 22 June in Philpotstown.

He is described as being 5’6″ in height, of slim build, with dark hair and sallow skin.

When last seen he was wearing black tracksuit bottoms; a white, hooded tracksuit top with a black design on the sleeves; and dark-coloured runners.

Gardaí said Abaz may have travelled to Dublin.

Anyone who has seen him or who can assist in locating him has been asked to contact Navan Garda Station on 046 907 9930, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.