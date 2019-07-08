This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Appeal to find teenage boy missing for over two weeks

Abaz Gjana was last seen on 22 June.

By Órla Ryan Monday 8 Jul 2019, 12:10 PM
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ HAVE ASKED for the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 17-year-old boy who has been missing for over two weeks.

Abaz Gjana, who is missing from his home in Philpotstown, Trim, Co Meath, was last seen on 22 June in Philpotstown.

He is described as being 5’6″ in height, of slim build, with dark hair and sallow skin.

When last seen he was wearing black tracksuit bottoms; a white, hooded tracksuit top with a black design on the sleeves; and dark-coloured runners.

Gardaí said Abaz may have travelled to Dublin.

Anyone who has seen him or who can assist in locating him has been asked to contact Navan Garda Station on 046 907 9930, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

