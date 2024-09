CABINET HAS APPROVED an additional €100 million spend on the government’s First Home Scheme.

Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien brought a memo to Cabinet yesterday seeking approval for the expansion of the scheme.

The First Home Scheme provides first-time buyers an option for the government and certain banks to pay up to 30% of the cost of a new home in return for a stake in the property.

The existing fund for the scheme encompassed €480 million.

Around 11,000 buyers have registered for the scheme since it launched in July 2022 and over 5,400 applicants have been approved for the funding – though in a quarterly update published in July, the company behind the scheme said that just 1,914 people have been able to buy home using the incentive to date.

The same update detailed that the average level of support received by each buyer was €65,803.

Sinn Féin has criticised the First Home Scheme, saying that it is not helpful to home buyers in the long-run and that the party would abolish it if elected to Government.

Sinn Féin’s housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin said in a recent debate that the First Home scheme “piles additional high risk debt onto buyers”.