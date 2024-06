AN IRISH INDUSTRIAL relations expert has said that Aer Lingus will have to be “very careful” in offering a settlement to pilots in their pay dispute, as agreeing to a big pay deal while under pressure could see other staff taking action, and cause complications for multi-airline owners IAG.

Liam Doherty, an industrial relations consultant with a PhD in conflict management and dispute resolution, said that other airlines that have agreed to hefty pay increases when under intense pressure due to industrial action have gone on to experience further strikes from ground staff and cabin crew, including Lufthansa in recent years.

Doherty explained that as part of their work to rule – which is a form of industrial action that trade unions have been undertaking for decades – pilots will not work overtime, answer calls outside of working hours, rejecting changes to their rosters, and not undertaking other “discretionary” work activities that are not clearly set out as part of their contract.

“It basically means they will work to the rules of their contract, and will do no more than that. It is a limited form of industrial action designed to minimise the cost to the employee, while maximising the disruption caused to the employer,” he said.

Aer Lingus pilots who are members of the Irish Airline Pilots Association (the IALPA, a division of Fórsa) are commencing work to rule action next Wednesday, indefinitely.

They are asking for a 24% increase in pay, which the union says is in line with the rate of inflation since 2019. It has also noted that Aer Lingus has increased their profits by 400% to €255m last year.

Aer Lingus offered a pay increase of 9.5% last month, which was rejected.

The airline has said that the coming industrial action will result in disruption to its customers and employees. It also added that it has requested further services from the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC), which the IALPA also rejected.

Solution

Doherty said that as this dispute has dragged on for two years, and has been through an internal tribunal, the WRC, and the Labour Court, it is hard to see how the solution will come about, but it’s likely that a resolution will be reached in the coming weeks and all out strike action will be avoided.

Advertisement

Aer Lingus will be looking at all its options right now, including contracting in planes with different crews manned by other organisations – an option that might not even be open to it.

“There is one option here for the airline, where it says that it cannot accept this level of uncertainty, and it decides to shut up shop in the short term if it decides that operating through the work to rule isn’t possible – that’s highly unlikely in this context, because thousands of customers would be impacted,” Doherty said.

Doherty explained that “informal contact” between the teams will be being made right now and in the coming days, but that this is not a case of “big personalities” facing off with each other – as was the case with Ryanair owner Michael O’Leary and IALPA former president Evan Cullen – or a Government Minister making a dramatic intervention.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald today called on Ministers Peter Burke and Eamon Ryan to get involved and intervene to ensure a resolution is reached in the next seven days.

“A minister will not be getting involved in this, it is a private sector pay dispute, albeit one with a big public impact. Though Aer Lingus and the IALPA would not say no to a meeting, it won’t be what moves the dial,” Doherty predicted.

“These aren’t the Bertie Ahern days, he was a [Minister for Labour] who would get involved in these kinds of disputes.

“This is about the IALPA pursuing a pay deal they have sought for the last 22 months. Unfortunately as we are coming into the holiday season, the timing could not be worse for the airline,” Doherty said.

The industrial relations expert added that the union needs to make sure it does not end up “overreaching”.

“Right now, with no picket line, it’s hard for anyone to blame the pilots. Work to rule is the first line of action, and it can be added to with limited days of action, to turn up the pressure on Aer Lingus, but pilots, though well-paid, have bills to pay, and they aren’t voting with their feet and going to other airlines at this stage – so this needs to be finely balanced,” Doherty said.

Ultimately, the next steps will depend on Aer Lingus making a “judgement call”, he added.

Whether that will be to offer a better pay deal, or to endure the work to rule action, there will be consequences for the airline.