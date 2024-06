HOTELIERS HAVE WARNED that cancelled Aer Lingus flights may pose a “serious risk” to Ireland’s reputation as a tourist destination.

Around 35,000 passengers have been disrupted and over 240 flights have been cancelled in response to industrial action being taken by pilots.

The strike by the Irish Air Line Pilots’ Association (IALPA) is the product of an ongoing pay dispute. Members gave notice to Aer Lingus last week that they would work to rule starting this Wednesday.

Michael Magner, President of the Irish Hotels Federation, said the subsequently cancelled flights are an “enormous concern” and that room bookings are already being cancelled as a result.

“There is enormous concern throughout our industry given how important Aer Lingus is for inbound visitors, particularly for transatlantic and long-haul flights.

“It is hugely disruptive and a dreadful outcome for Irish tourism, including for the many thousands of downstream hospitality businesses the length and breadth of the country that heavily rely on tourism during the peak holiday season.”

Hoteliers are calling for the suspension of industrial action and positive engagement from both sides, as “any further disruption risks significant damage to Irish tourism and must be avoided”.

Ryanair has added several flights to its schedule this weekend in response to the strike.

Aer Lingus today said it is possible customers will be informed of flight cancellations at the departure gate.

Over 10 Aer Lingus flights departing from Dublin to London Heathrow have been cancelled over Saturday and Sunday, and Ryanair is putting on an additional 6.45am flight to London Stansted on Saturday, and a 12.15pm flight to Stansted on Sunday.

Two Saturday flights a piece to Malaga and Faro airports departing from Dublin have also been cancelled by Aer Lingus, and Ryanair is putting on an additional flight to Malaga at 10.20am on Saturday, and an additional Faro flight at 6.15am on Sunday morning.

Ryanair said the airline is “working closely with Aer Lingus to accept some of their transfer passengers during the school holidays”, but noted that there is “very limited seat availability”.

IALPA voted to begin industrial action after rejecting a Labour Court recommendation that would have increased pay by 9.25%.

The pilots are seeking a pay increase of 23.8% over three years, which it says is “clearly reasonable and affordable for a profitable company such as Aer Lingus.”

In 2023, Aer Lingus had a full year operating profit of €225 million.

This was a 400% increase on 2022, when a full year operating profit of €45 million was recorded.