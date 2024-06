AER LINGUS PILOTS will begin a work-to-rule action against their employer from 26 June, their union has confirmed.

The Irish Airline Pilots’ Association (IALPA) has issued seven days’ notice to Aer Lingus management informing them that pilots will begin industrial action at a minute past midnight. The work to rule will last indefinitely.

IALPA President Captain Mark Tighe said: “We are now at a point where this dispute has escalated to indefinite industrial action by pilots.

“We are in this position because management have failed to provide us with a meaningful offer on pay that accounts for inflation and the sacrifices made by pilots to save Aer Lingus during the pandemic.”

IALPA has said that the work to rule will include a refusal to work overtime or any out of hours duties requested by management.

The pilots will not log into the Aer Lingus crew management system outside of work hours. They are also refusing to answer phone calls outside of work hours.

The industrial relations row began over pay. Members of IALPA voted 98.82% in favour of taking industrial action, up to and including full withdrawal of labour. Turnout for the ballot was 89%.

Tighe added: “Management keep insisting that pilots must sell their working conditions in exchange for any increase in pay. We are absolutely not prepared to do that, especially when Aer Lingus is making enormous profits.

“Our pay claim is for 24%, which equates to inflation since our last pay rise in 2019. Aer Lingus have increased their profits by 400% to €255 million last year.

“Our pay claim is entirely affordable, and Aer Lingus management need to quickly change position if they want to avoid this dispute escalating,” he said.

Members previously rejected a Labour Court recommendation that they should receive a pay increase agreement of 9.25% in the near term.