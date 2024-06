A POTENTIAL STRIKE is on the cards for Aer Lingus pilots, after they once again voted overwhelmingly in favour of industrial action amid an ongoing row over pay.

Members of the Irish Airline Pilots’ Association (IALPA) voted 98.82% in favour of taking industrial action, up to and including full withdrawal of labour. Turnout for the ballot was 89%.

It was the second time that IALPA members had voted in favour of strike action, with a ballot last week securing 98% support.

With the IALPA now consulting with colleagues in Fórsa to determine their next steps, Aer Lingus has said that any decision to strike would be”entirely unnecessary and would result in significant disruption” for its customers and other employees.

Let’s take a look at what might happen next.

Why have Aer Lingus pilots voted in favour of strike action?

Aer Lingus pilots who are members of the union are seeking a pay rise of 23.8% over three years, which would be similar to what British Airlines – a sister airline of Aer Lingus – awarded pilots in 2019.

Members have already rejected a Labour Court recommendation that they should receive a pay increase agreement of 9.25% in the near term.

The IALPA said the 23.8% increase it is seeking is “clearly reasonable and affordable for a profitable company such as Aer Lingus.”

It noted that in 2023, Aer Lingus had a full year operating profit of €225 million. This was a 400% increase on 2022, when a full year operating profit of €45 million was recorded.

A spokesperson for Aer Lingus has said that IALPA has “rejected the outcomes of multiple independent processes which have sought to resolve the issue”.

They said that Aer Lingus pilots are “already very well paid” and that the ballot “risks jobs in the airline into the future”.

What happens if my flight is cancelled due to strike action?

Travel commentator Eoghan Corry told The Journal that even though pilots have voted for strike action, people should not panic.

Advertisement

“The airline is under contract to get you to where you’re supposed to go. There’s not much point fretting about it,” he said.

“It’s between the airline and the union, and if the strike does go ahead, you won’t be out of pocket. They will use Iberia, British Airways, whatever means they can, to get you to where you’re supposed to go.”

Under EU regulations, consumers have certain rights when flights are delayed or cancelled. That could include when there is a strike at the airline involved.

These rights may include compensation for delayed or cancelled flights, as well as care and assistance while passengers wait.

These rights apply when travelling through airports in any EU country or Norway, on board flights departing from these countries, and on flights arriving into any of these countries if you are travelling with an EU airline.

A spokesperson for the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) told The Journal: “Strikes by baggage handlers or other groups external to the airline may be considered extraordinary circumstances, but strikes by airline staff – referred to as internal strikes – are not considered extraordinary circumstances and so any compensation due under EU regulations must be paid.”

Where a passenger’s flight is cancelled, they are entitled to either:

A refund of the cost of their ticket within seven days,

Re-routing to their destination at the earliest opportunity,

Re-routing at a later date of their choice subject to the availability of seats.

They may also be entitled to compensation.

The CCPC spokesperson added that consumers who have trouble accessing compensation can lodge a complaint through the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA), which is responsible for enforcing these rights in Ireland.

Is there a chance I may not be entitled to compensation?

The short answer is yes.

Legally, IALPA is required to give the Aer Lingus seven days notice if they intend to strike. However, the airline has requested that a minimum of 15 days notice be given in order to minimise disruption for passengers.

A spokesperson for the union told The Journal that while it is considering Aer Lingus’s requests, it is conscious that “should IALPA issue greater than 14 days’ notice, passengers will not receive compensation under EU regulations”.

A passenger is not entitled to compensation if they have received at least two weeks’ notice that their flight has been cancelled.

Will travel insurance cover my cancelled trip?

Some travel insurance policies will cover travel disruption in the event of a strike, according to Irish Travel Agents Association (ITAA) CEO Clare Dunne.

Read Next Related Reads Aer Lingus pilots vote overwhelmingly in favour of strike action in dispute over pay

“If they have travel disruption cover or industrial action cover in place, then they may be able to claim something back,” Dunne told The Journal.

However, if passengers attempt to take out the travel insurance now, it’s unlikely to cover it at this point.

“What we’re hearing from some of the insurance companies is that now that the event has been declared, even though it hasn’t been quantified, the underwriters are still saying that they’re not prepared to cover it because it’s been announced.”

Dunne advised anyone who has booked with a travel agent to speak to them about their options.

“The travel agents will assist them to get the best alternatives, whether they want to go on a later or earlier flight or whatever it is, to get them where they need to be.”

What happens next?

At the moment, it’s a waiting game for everyone. IALPA are consulting with their colleagues in Fórsa to figure out their next steps, with no dates for any potential strike given as of yet.

However, Corry believes that a strike won’t happen.

“My strong instinct is there will not be a strike. They will go back into negotiations and there will be a deal, but it will be later rather than sooner,” he said.

“The reason is that the airline is now hemmed in a corner. The union have them where they want. They are going to deliver a threat of a strike at the peak summer period. They’re already hitting the forward bookings for Aer Lingus, because people who were thinking of booking Aer Lingus are going elsewhere for summer bookings.”

If a strike does go ahead, it will mean Aer Lingus will have to reschedule flights and bring passengers where they’re supposed to go, and if IALPA give less than two weeks’ notice, Aer Lingus will have to pay compensation.

“There’s probably a lot of talking to be done before there’s a deal. The reason is that the union are moving from a position of strength,” Corry said.

“They could wait until the day of the strike and then strike the deal at four o’clock in the morning. We’ve seen that happen in the past.

“There’s nothing to be gained by striking the deal in advance. The more you scare the passengers, the more you damage Aer Lingus and that’s what they’re setting out to do.”