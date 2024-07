Aer Lingus has announced the cancellation of a further 80 flights next week – between 11 and 14 July inclusive – as a result of ongoing industrial action by the Irish Airline Pilots Association (IALPA).

The cancellations will be implemented today, and affected customers will be contacted by the airline. Details of the cancelled flights can be found here.

Details of the services impacted are set out on the ‘Travel Advisory’ page of aerlingus.com

Customers impacted will be given the option of changing flights for free, or of accepting a refund or voucher.

Advertisement

In a statement, a spokesperson for Aer Lingus said that the company “fully understands the anxiety being experienced by customers given the uncertainty caused by IALPA’s industrial action and is giving impacted customers as many options as possible.”

Talks have been ongoing for close to two years between Aer Lingus and IALPA, with IALPA previously rejecting a Labour Court recommendation that would have increased pay by 9.25%.

IALPA is seeking a pay increase of 23.8% over three years, which it says is “clearly reasonable and affordable for a profitable company such as Aer Lingus.”

The union noted that in 2023, Aer Lingus had a full year operating profit of €225 million.

IALPA members have been engaged in a work-to-rule industrial action since 26 June. The Labour Court has formally intervening in the dispute, with the first meeting happened on 3 July.