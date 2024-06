AER LINGUS TRAVELLERS will begin finding out whether their flights have been cancelled from today.

It comes after IALPA pilots commenced industrial action over a pay row.

The airline warned yesterday that the strike will mean “many flight cancellations – many of which will happen close to the time of travel”.

It is taking the step of cancelling between 10% and 20% of its flights on the first five days of the industrial action, which spans Wednesday 26 to Sunday 30 June

In a statement, Aer Lingus described the industrial action as “an insidious form of industrial action which will have a cumulative and negative impact on Aer Lingus customers”.

It added that the “indefinite form” is designed to “severely disrupt passengers in the peak of the summer season”.

More flights are to be cancelled tomorrow.

The airline said it will be offering “a number of options” to customers impacted by any flight cancellations.

Customers scheduled to travel between 26 June and 2 July will be given the option to change their flights for free. They will also be able to cancel their flight and claim a refund or voucher.

Aer Lingus warned that passengers who have booked their flights through a third-party should contact their sales agents for updates.

The most up to date information on IALPA’s industrial action can be found on the ‘Travel Advisory’ page on the Aer Lingus website, at aerlingus.com, it said.