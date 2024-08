AMERICAN ROCK BAND Aerosmith have announced their retirement from touring after the band said it was “not possible” for frontman Steven Tyler to fully recover from a vocal cord injury.

In a statement, the band described Tyler’s voice as an “instrument like no other” and said that Tyler has spent months “tirelessly working on getting his voice to where it was before his injury”.

The band cancelled dates on their farewell tour, Peace Out, last September because Tyler was receiving “ongoing care” for damage to his vocal cords and a fractured larynx.

Known for songs such as I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing, the band said the decision to retire from touring is a “heartbreaking but necessary” one.

