Sunday 22 August 2021
Afghan woman gives birth while aboard US military plane

Terrified Afghan citizens are continuing to flee the country after the Taliban’s return to power.

By AFP Sunday 22 Aug 2021, 1:30 PM
25 minutes ago 2,373 Views 2 Comments
Image: US Air Mobility Command
AN AFGHAN WOMAN has given birth on a US Air Force flight, the Air Mobility Command has said.

During the distress of evacuation, the woman went into labour on a US Air Force flight and gave birth to a baby girl in the plane’s cargo bay moments after landing at a base in Germany, the Air Mobility Command tweeted.

The tweet thread said: “Medical support personnel from the 86th Medical Group help an Afghan mother and family off a U.S. Air Force C-17, call sign Reach 828, moments after she delivered a child aboard the aircraft upon landing at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 21.

“During a flight from an Intermediate Staging Base in the Middle East, the mother went into labor and began having complications. The aircraft commander decided to descend in altitude to increase air pressure in the aircraft, which helped stabilize and save the mother’s life.

“Upon landing, Airmen from the 86th MDG came aboard and delivered the child in the cargo bay of the aircraft. The baby girl and mother were transported to a nearby medical facility and are in good condition.”

The Taliban has blamed the United States for the chaotic evacuation of tens of thousands of Afghans and foreigners from the capital, one week after the hardline Islamist group returned to power in a rapid victory that stunned the world.

The US has warned of security threats and the European Union admitted it was “impossible” to evacuate everyone at risk from the Taliban, who have vowed a softer version of their brutal rule from 1996-2001.

But terrified Afghans continue to try to flee, deepening a tragedy at Kabul airport where the United States and its allies have been unable to cope with the huge numbers of people trying to get on evacuation flights.

Britain’s defence ministry said Sunday seven people had died in the crowds, without giving further details.

Sky News on Saturday aired footage of at least three bodies covered in white tarpaulin outside the airport. It was not clear how they had died.

Reporter Stuart Ramsay, who was at the airport, called the deaths “inevitable” and said people were being “crushed”, while others were “dehydrated and terrified”.

It was the latest development of utter despair to emerge, following videos of a baby and children being passed over razor wire fences to soldiers and men hanging on to departing planes.

AFP

