Afghans race to flee Taliban after Joe Biden confirms no evacuation extension

A woman holding her child arrives, after evacuation from Afghanistan, at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi.

A woman holding her child arrives, after evacuation from Afghanistan, at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi.

AFGHANS FACE AN increasingly desperate race to escape life under the Taliban after President Joe Biden confirmed US-led evacuations will end next week.

More than 70,000 people have already been evacuated, but huge crowds remain outside Kabul airport hoping to flee the threat of reprisals and repression in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan.

Biden said yesterday that the United States would stick to his 31 August deadline to completely withdraw its troops despite warnings from European allies that not all vulnerable Afghans would able to leave by then.

“The sooner we can finish, the better… each day of operations brings added risk to our troops,” Biden said.

“We are currently on the pace to finish by August 31.”

Many Afghans fear a repeat of the brutal five-year Taliban regime that was toppled in 2001, and violent retribution for working with foreign militaries, Western missions and the previous US-backed government.

Washington and its allies have been flying out thousands of such Afghans every day on hulking military transports, but it has become an increasingly difficult and desperate task.

Afghan families arrive at Torrejón de Ardoz air base in Madrid. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

The Afghan capital’s airport has been gripped by chaos as US-led troops try to maintain a secure perimeter for evacuation flights, surrounded by desperate Afghans.

Some have foreign passports, visas or eligibility to travel, but most do not. At least eight people have died in the chaos.

“Does anyone… ANYONE… have a contact inside the airport,” pleaded one American on a WhatsApp group set up to share information on how people can access the airport.

My guy worked for us 2010-15 and needs to get out with 5 of his family. This is real bad.

The Taliban have also been accused of blocking or slowing access for many trying to reach the airport, although they denied the charge again late last night.

Biden said the Taliban were taking steps to assist, but there was also an “acute and growing risk” of an attack by the regional chapter of the Islamic State jihadist group.

CIA Director William Burns flew to Kabul for a secret meeting with top Taliban leader Abdul Ghani Baradar, US media reported yesterday, the highest-level meeting so far between the US government and the new rulers of Afghanistan.

The New York Times said the spy chief was not there to negotiate an extension to the pullout deadline, but for general talks on “evacuation operations and terrorist threats”.

‘It will not be enough’

A plane with 290 evacuees from Afghanistan lands in Madrid. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

Despite the harrowing scenes at Kabul airport, the Taliban have ruled out any extension to next Tuesday’s deadline to pull out foreign troops, describing it as “a red line”.

“They have planes, they have the airport, they should get their citizens and contractors out of here,” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said.

European nations have said they would not be able to airlift all at-risk Afghans before 31 August.

“Even if (the evacuation) goes on… a few days longer, it will not be enough,” German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told Bild TV.

A hard withdrawal deadline presents a further complication that may reduce the number of daily evacuations.

The United States deployed fresh troops for evacuations.

That 6,000-plus contingent, as well as hundreds of US officials, 600 Afghan troops and the equipment, will have to be flown out.

To do that by 31 August, the Pentagon said operations would have to start winding down days in advance.

Taliban urge Afghans to stay

Following their lightning victory that stunned the world, the Taliban have so far been content to allow the US-led operation to continue, focusing instead on consolidating control and forming a government.

They have vowed a softer, more inclusive regime this time around, offering amnesty to opponents and assurances of rights to women.

But many Afghans remain fearful and sceptical.

In an attempt to assuage fears, the Taliban spokesman yesterday urged skilled Afghans to not flee, saying the country needed “expert” Afghans such as doctors and engineers.

But Zabihullah Mujahid added that women who work for the Afghan government should stay home until the security situation improves.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The Taliban have said women will be able to get an education and work, but within what they consider Islamic bounds.

A volunteer carries the Afghanistan flag during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. Source: PA

Meanwhile, Afghanistan’s two Paralympic athletes have been safely evacuated from the country, and will not be competing in the Games.

The two taekwondo athletes, Zakia Khudadadi and Hossain Rasouli, were originally due to represent their country at the Tokyo Paralympics.

But with the swift fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban, the pair were among the tens of thousands trapped and unable to leave the country.

“Efforts have been made to remove them from Afghanistan, they are now in a safe place,” an International Paralympic Committee spokesman said today.

© – AFP, 2021