EACH WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you a round-up of five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #EMERGENCY Dublin Fire Brigade and other emergency services are responding to an incident near Capel Street in Dublin city centre.

2. #STRIKE The Taoiseach said that Northern Ireland’s striking public service workers have not gotten the pay increases “they should have” because of the collapsed Assembly.

3. #GAZA Israeli ground troops killed dozens of militants in “close-quarters combat” today, the army said, as it intensified operations in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza’s biggest city.

4. #HOUSING Only 33 properties were eligible to rent under the Government’s Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) across 16 local authority areas in Ireland in December, a report found.

5. #ICY WEATHER A Status Yellow low temperature and ice warning is in place for Ireland as temperatures are to plummet as low as -5 degrees tonight.