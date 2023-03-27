Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #SCOTLAND Humza Yousaf has been elected as the new SNP leader and will tomorrow become First Minister of Scotland.
2. #REFUGEE ACCOMMODATION Minister Simon Harris said that attempts to physically block asylum seeker accommodation in Co Westmeath was an “effort to intimidate” and that demonstrators “don’t have a right to suggest that they are speaking on behalf of this country”.
3. #RUSSIA The Kremlin said Western criticism would not change plans announced by President Vladimir Putin to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in neighbouring Belarus.
4. #TORTURED Migrants stuck in Libya while trying to reach Europe are being systematically tortured and forced into sexual slavery, a crime against humanity, according to a United Nations investigation.
5. #WATERFORD CRYSTAL The government approved the purchase of 20 acres at the former Waterford Crystal site for the South East Technological University (SETU) to expand.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site