Monday 27 March 2023
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #SCOTLAND Humza Yousaf has been elected as the new SNP leader and will tomorrow become First Minister of Scotland.

2. #REFUGEE ACCOMMODATION Minister Simon Harris said that attempts to physically block asylum seeker accommodation in Co Westmeath was an “effort to intimidate” and that demonstrators “don’t have a right to suggest that they are speaking on behalf of this country”.

3. #RUSSIA The Kremlin said Western criticism would not change plans announced by President Vladimir Putin to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in neighbouring Belarus.

4. #TORTURED Migrants stuck in Libya while trying to reach Europe are being systematically tortured and forced into sexual slavery, a crime against humanity, according to a United Nations investigation.

5. #WATERFORD CRYSTAL The government approved the purchase of 20 acres at the former Waterford Crystal site for the South East Technological University (SETU) to expand.

