EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day.

1. #HELICOPTER CRASH Emergency services are at the scene of an incident involving a helicopter near Killucan in Co Westmeath.

Advertisement

2. #SOUTHPORT A third child died from her injuries after the knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport in England.

3. #COURT A woman who was raped and sexually assaulted by former international swimming coaching Derry O’Rourke has said his “brutalisation” of her took so much that was not his to take and “nothing will ever get it back”.

4. #POLITICS Mayo Fine Gael TD Michael Ring announced he will not contest the next general election.

5. #BIKES Dublin City Council has issued a tender for the installation of 300 locked bike shelters.