EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day so far.

1. #TRAIN TRAVEL Irish Rail launched a new train timetable with extra services and opened the long-awaited Kishoge Station near Lucan.

2. #AUTISM SERVICES The government published an Autism Innovation Strategy with 80 actions to be implemented over an 18-month period.

3. #ARRESTED Gardaí arrested and charged 16 people following serious public order incidents in Cork.

4. #UKRAINE Russia launched a massive drone and missile barrage, killing at least six people.

5. #SCAM The National Cyber Security Centre is warning the public of a sophisticated scam technique that has targeted WhatsApp users in Ireland.