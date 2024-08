IARNRÓD ÉIREANN HAS confirmed the introduction of extra services on railway routes across the country with its new timetable starting tomorrow, advising customers to check departure times before their next journeys.

Extra services for Galway, Waterford, Wexford, Cobh and Midleton have been included in the new timetable, with extra Belfast services to follow later this year.

Additionally, DART and commuter train times are set to change on Monday. The long-awaited Kishoge Station in west Dublin is also due to open tomorrow and a Broombridge stop has been added to all Sligo line services.

The changes include more intercity train services to and from Galway and Waterford with later final departure times.

They also include a move from a two-hourly to an hourly service on the Dublin/Belfast route and additional weekend trains on the Cork commuter network.

The timetable was confirmed following public consultation in May and June, in conjunction with the National Transport Authority, in which 1,930 customers participated, the rail company said.

All improvements and changes will take effect from 26 August, except for hourly Belfast services, which will commence later in the year, a spokesperson said.

Customers are also asked to note that departure times are proposed to change on many DART, Northern Commuter and Maynooth Commuter services.

The company has also said customers on the Sligo/Dublin Connolly route will benefit from a new interchange with the Luas Green line and the proposal to stop all services at Broombridge.

An Iarnród Éireann spokesperson advised customers to check times before their next journeys, saying “we are delighted to once again expand our timetable, and to deliver more capacity, with the highest ever number of rail passengers forecast for this year”.

“Whether new services are being introduced on your route or not, we would remind customers on all routes to check times before travel, even small changes may affect your journey, which is particularly important for daily commuters.”

For details of the time changes and new services, see Iarnród Éireann’s website here.