EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day so far.

1. #WEST BANK At least ten Palestinians were killed in Israeli raids and strikes in several towns in the north of the occupied West Bank, a spokesperson for the Red Crescent said.

2. #CAO OFFERS Over half of successful applicants to Level Eight courses received an offer for their first choice in the Round One CAO offers.

3. #DIRECT PROVISION Among the 250 residents at the Mosney International Protection Service Centre in Co Meath who were issued with notices to leave the premises as they had been granted refugee or a similar protection status, inspectors were told about feelings of anxiety over finding somewhere else to live.

4. #LIFE SAVERS Dublin City Council has appealed to the public not to steal or remove ring buoys after more than 30 were stolen or went missing in one month alone.

5. #COURT A mother was charged with causing serious harm to her partner, who died in August after suffering a fatal fractured skull injury at home in Balbriggan.