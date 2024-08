DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL (DCC) has appealed to the public not to steal or remove ring buoys from beside bodies of water.

It comes as DCC reports that over 30 ring buoys were stolen or went missing in one month alone recently.

A DCC spokesperson said that the “life-saving devices are critical for ensuring the safety and well-being of citizens”.

The rate of removal has been described as “alarming” and DCC said the “impact of their disappearance cannot be overstated”.

“As well as posing a significant threat to public safety, their removal also undermines the community’s preparedness for emergencies,” said the DCC spokesperson.

The City Council has also reminded the public that it is a criminal offence to tamper with or steal ring buoys and that gardai will prosecute anyone caught doing so.

Dublin City Council has five ring buoy inspectors that inspect over 140 ring buoys each week.