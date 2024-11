EVERY WEEKDAY AFTERNOON, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day so far.

1. #ELECTION President Michael D. Higgins agreed to dissolve the Dáil, triggering the general election that is due to be held on 29 November.

Advertisement

2. #MCGREGOR CASE The High Court heard evidence from a garda and a salon manager in the sexual assault case taken against Conor McGregor.

3. #CLIMATE Minister for Climate Eamon Ryan said that the Taoiseach and Tánaiste, who are both skipping global climate summit COP29 next week, should use the time to answer “serious questions” to the Irish public about their plans for climate action.

4. #HOUSING In an interview with The Journal, Tánaiste Micheál Martin said Fianna Fáil would “at a minimum” double the Rent Tax Credit, expand the First Home Scheme, and look at increasing the Help-to-Buy grant if re-elected.

5. #AMSTERDAM Israel sent planes to Amsterdam in the Netherlands to bring travelling football fans back to Israel after violent clashes in the city last night.