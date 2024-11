TWO ‘RESCUE PLANES’ travelling from Israel to The Netherlands for fans of the Maccabi Tel-Aviv football team after a number of them were injured in clashes in the streets of Amsterdam.

The violence flared after the game between Maccabi and home team Ajax, which won 5-0. A total of 57 people were arrested overnight.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office this morning said it has engaged with the Dutch leader Dick Schoof and his government and emphasised the importance of protecting the wellbeing of Israeli fans.

Schoof said this morning that those involved will be prosecuted and denounced the violent scenes in Amsterdam overnight. Footage of some of these incidents has been circulating on social media.

Both planes are currently on their way to Schiphol airport in The Netherlands and will bring Israeli citizens, including those injured, back home later today.

The operation is being coordinated by the Israeli foreign and military ministries and the local embassy in Amsterdam.

Last night, local police said on they were being particularly vigilant in the wake of several incidents, including the tearing down of a Palestinian flag from a building.

A pro-Palestinian rally demonstrating against the Israeli football club’s visit was initially scheduled to take place near the stadium but was relocated by the Amsterdam city council for security reasons.

The violence took place with anti-Israeli sentiment and reported anti-Semitic acts across the world as Israel wages wars in Lebanon and in Gaza, which have seen massive civilian casualties.

Contains reporting from © AFP 2024