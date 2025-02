EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #UKRAINE Ukrainian Presdent Volodymyr Zelenskyy said US President Donald Trump is living in a “disinformation space” after he blamed Ukraine for starting the war with Russia, which actually began when Russia invaded almost three years ago.

2. #GAEILGE The Irish language took centre stage in the Dáil once again as TDs voted for a new Leas-Cheann Comhairle.

3. #POPE’S HEALTH Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said she found Pope Francis to be “alert and responsive” during a visit to see him in hospital.

4. #HOSPITAL The Northern Ireland Executive announced that works are finally due to start on a new children’s hospital in Belfast — five years after the hospital was initially supposed to open.

5. #THE SUN WILL COME OUT There was a sense of cautious optimism in Dublin this morning as the sun appeared after 10 continuous days of grey skies.