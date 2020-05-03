Two arrested after teenager injured during aggravated burglary in Dundalk

TWO MEN IN their 20s have been arrested in connection with an aggravated burglary in Dundalk, Co Louth in the early hours of this morning.

The two men are understood to have forced their way into the house in the Dublin Road area at around 1am. They proceeded to assault a resident of the house, a 17-year-old boy.

The injured teen was taken to hospital for assessment of his injuries, where his condition is currently unknown.

The two men left the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash and other items.

Gardaí identified the two men after studying CCTV and arrested them a short time later.

They are currently detained at Dundalk Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them at Dundalk Garda Station on 042 938 8400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.