AN AGREEMENT HAS been reached between the Irish government and the chairman of an ongoing inquiry into the 1998 Omagh bombing which will allow the investigation to access material about the attack currently held by the Irish state.

The inquiry into the 1998 dissident republican bomb attack in the Co Tyrone town will examine whether the atrocity which resulted in the death of 29 people – including a woman pregnant with twins – could have been prevented.

Government said in July last year that it would assist in the investigation and discussions got underway ongoing between the Department of Justice and the inquiry.

There were a number of complex legal and Irish sovereignty issues around the inquiry’s ability to access documents held by the Irish state and compel witnesses from the Republic.

Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan today signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Chairman of the Inquiry, Scottish judge Alan Turnbull, after receiving approval to do so from Cabinet earlier today.

Documents and information held by the State relating to the bomb attack can now be accessed by the inquiry to the extent that is allowed under Constitutional and State law, a statement from government says.

Advertisement

It does not currently allow for witnesses from the Republic of Ireland to be compelled to give evidence to the inquiry, however, but a statement from the British investigation said it will continue to discuss a pathway to that with the Irish government.

Secretary to the Inquiry Sam Hartley described it as a “significant step”.

“This formal agreement between the inquiry and the Government of Ireland marks a significant step forward in allowing the inquiry access to material, information and assistance from the Government and agencies in Ireland,” he said.

In a statement, O’Callaghan said the government was fulfilling its earlier commitment to cooperate with the inquiry and thanked the Commission for working with government through the “legal complexities” of the debate.

“The agreement provides transparency in relation to how the Government will fulfil its commitment and provides a clear framework to guide Departments and their agencies who may hold materials potentially relevant to the work of the Inquiry,” he said.

“My Department is already managing requests for materials from the Inquiry and engaging with relevant agencies, including An Garda Síochána,” he added.

With reporting by Press Association