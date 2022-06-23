#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 23 June 2022
AIB and EBS hit with fines totalling almost €100 million over tracker mortgage scandal

Details of the fine were announced this morning.

By Tadgh McNally Thursday 23 Jun 2022, 11:06 AM
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

THE CENTRAL BANK has fined AIB and EBS almost €100 million for the role of the two banks in the tracker mortgage scandal.

The fines follow an enforcement investigation by the regulator that has been ongoing for five years.

AIB received a record fine of €83.3 million while EBS received a fine of €13.4 million.

The tracker mortgage controversy saw tens of thousands of customers being overcharged by their lenders when they were either denied a tracker rate they were entitled to, or charged the wrong rate of interest on their mortgage.

In many cases, the over charging ran into tens of thousands of euro – in the worse cases people lost their homes as a direct result of the bank’s action.

In a final report on its examination of the scandal in 2019, the Central Bank said 99 homes were lost as a result of lenders’ failings as well as 216 buy-to-let properties.

More than 30,000 customers of the country’s banks were overcharged by their lenders, including over 9,300 AIB customers.

A total of 14 AIB customers who were impacted by the bank’s decisions around tracker mortgages lost their homes, all of whom were later compensated.

More to follow…

Tadgh McNally
