#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Friday 16 October 2020
Advertisement

Air ambulance called to scene of crash involving car and school bus in Down

A number of people were injured in the incident.

By Press Association Friday 16 Oct 2020, 11:58 AM
44 minutes ago 5,547 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5235069
File. Emergency services attended the scene today.
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images
File. Emergency services attended the scene today.
File. Emergency services attended the scene today.
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images

Updated 24 minutes ago

THE AIR AMBULANCE has been called to the scene of an accident involving a school bus and a car.

The crash happened on the Downpatrick road near Clough early this morning.

The male driver of the car and his male passenger have been taken to hospital.

The driver of the bus was also hospitalised.

Twelve school pupils were on board the bus, two of whom have been treated at the scene by paramedics.

A third pupil on the bus was taken from the scene to hospital for treatment.

The PSNI said that, at this time, it’s believed the injuries of the pupils onboard the bus are not life threatening.

Local UUP councillor Alan Lewis said: “I thank the air ambulance team for their continued commitment and dedication to urgent response care within our community, an absolutely vital resource particularly at this time of deep uncertainty.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“My thoughts are with all those injured in this morning’s incident, I hope and pray they make a full recovery, the entire community send their best wishes to all involved.”

A PSNI spokesman said: “The Downpatrick road in Clough is closed in both directions following a road traffic collision involving a bus and a car. Local diversions are being put in place, however drivers are advised to seek alternative routes if possible.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie