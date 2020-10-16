Air ambulance called to scene of crash involving car and school bus in Down

THE AIR AMBULANCE has been called to the scene of an accident involving a school bus and a car.

The crash happened on the Downpatrick road near Clough early this morning.

The male driver of the car and his male passenger have been taken to hospital.

The driver of the bus was also hospitalised.

Twelve school pupils were on board the bus, two of whom have been treated at the scene by paramedics.

A third pupil on the bus was taken from the scene to hospital for treatment.

The PSNI said that, at this time, it’s believed the injuries of the pupils onboard the bus are not life threatening.

Local UUP councillor Alan Lewis said: “I thank the air ambulance team for their continued commitment and dedication to urgent response care within our community, an absolutely vital resource particularly at this time of deep uncertainty.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“My thoughts are with all those injured in this morning’s incident, I hope and pray they make a full recovery, the entire community send their best wishes to all involved.”

A PSNI spokesman said: “The Downpatrick road in Clough is closed in both directions following a road traffic collision involving a bus and a car. Local diversions are being put in place, however drivers are advised to seek alternative routes if possible.”