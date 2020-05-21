Investigation begins after door falls from Air Corps helicopter and lands on Dublin school grounds

AN INVESTIGATION HAS been launched after the rear door of one of the Air Corps’ helicopters fell from the sky and landed on grounds surrounding the Moyle Park College area of Clondalkin, Dublin.

The helicopter had just completed what a statement from the Defence Forces described as a “life-saving mission” and was returning to Casement Aerodrome when the door fell.

The incident happened just before 6pm today.

Gardaí were on the scene within five minutes of the door landing. Nobody was injured in the incident.

A spokesman for the Defence Forces said: “At approximately 5.52pm this evening, the rear door of an Emergency Aeromedical Service helicopter detached while returning to Casement Aerodrome and landed in Moyle Park, Clondalkin.

The crew of the AW139 helicopter had successfully completed a life saving mission to a Dublin hospital and were returning to Baldonnel for fuel.

The entrance to Moyle Park College. Source: Google Maps

“The area in which the door fell was secured by Defence Forces personnel and An Garda Síochána within five minutes of the incident and an investigation team were on scene within thirty minutes. Once the area has been analysed the door will be removed and transported to Baldonnel.

“The EAS service will recommence tomorrow, as normal, with a replacement aircraft and crew. A full investigation will be conducted into the cause of this incident.

With reporting by Sean Murray