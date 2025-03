THE ISRAELI MILITARY has said it has killed two suspected Hezbollah members in an air strike near the city of Tyre in South Lebanon.

It is the latest such incident as a similar attack occurred in recent days in the village of Bourj el-Mlouk and last week there was a similar strike killing alleged Hezbollah members in Nabatieh – all locations a short distance from the seaside city.

This morning’s incident killed two militants in an apparent drone strike on a van.

Advertisement

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) stated in a statement on its Telegram channel confirming the strike.

“A short while ago, two Hezbollah terrorists who served as observation operatives and directed terrorist activities were struck by the IDF in the area of Yohmor in southern Lebanon,” the IDF stated.

The airstrikes are the latest incident in a wave of attacks by Israel since a US-brokered ceasefire came into effect in late November. It followed 14-months of the Israel-Hezbollah war.

Irish troops are not in the immediate area where the strikes took place, however they do use roads passing through it en route from Beirut.

A group of Irish peacekeepers and their families have lived in Tyre but they were evacuated at the start of the Israeli-Hezbollah conflict.