This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 24 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Number of rental properties continues to rise - but charity says former Airbnbs won't solve housing crisis

A new report by the Simon Communities says new properties are out of reach of HAP customers.

By Stephen McDermott Friday 24 Apr 2020, 10:56 PM
16 minutes ago 1,362 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5083867
Image: Shutterstock/Raquel Mathias
Image: Shutterstock/Raquel Mathias

THERE HAS BEEN a 38% increase in the number of properties available to rent across Dublin, Cork, Limerick and Galway since the Covid-19 outbreak, according to a new study. 

The research, compiled by Simon Communities of Ireland, found that the number of vacant rental properties rose by 504 to 1,834 between 2 March and 15 April. 

The study appears to indicate a continued growth in available rental properties on Daft.ie throughout the crisis.

A report from Daft.ie last month found a similar trend, with most of the increase in rented properties concentrated in Dublin.

The increase in properties was mirrored across the country, with the availability of private rented accommodation rising across each of the four cities studied. 

However, the study also found that despite the increase in available rental properties, there has been a minor decrease in the number of rental properties
available in Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) categories.

On 15 April, there were just 58 instances of properties being available across any of the four categories within standard HAP rates across the country.

The charity also found that in terms of affordability, there has been a moderate fall in the median prices of one, two and three-bedroom properties across Dublin, suggesting better affordability on the market in the capital.

Meanwhile, just 17 properties were available within HAP limits in Cork, Galway and Limerick.

Wayne Stanley, national spokesperson for the Simon Communities of Ireland, said that any hope that  a surplus of AirBnb properties on the rental market would help to ease the housing and homelessness crisis was not borne out by the report.

“The findings reflect the on the ground experience that it remains difficult for those seeking to exit homelessness to find an affordable home in the private rental market,” he said.

“While there has been an increase in properties available overall it is concentrated in the capital. We have not seen a big upswing in availability in Cork, Galway or Limerick.”

It is clear if we are to address affordability we will need to see an ambitious plan for social housing and a roll out of affordable ‘cost rental’ accommodation by the next government. 

Note: Journal Media Ltd has shareholders in common with Daft.ie publisher Distilled Media Group.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie