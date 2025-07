In yesterday’s Voices piece, Niamh O’Reilly explains the importance of ‘airport dads’ and suggests that everyone should have one in their life.

The term ‘airport dad’ has recently taken off on social media as clips, often filmed by the children of the ‘airport dad’, continue to appear on TikTok.

Some defining traits of an ‘airport dad’ include having suitcases lined up by the door the night before, arriving at the airport hours ahead of schedule (ideally before check-in opens), along with checking (and rechecking) travel documents. And, of course, they are in charge of keeping the passports safe.

You don’t have to be an actual father to assume the position of the ‘airport dad’. Anyone – regardless of age, gender, or relation to the travel group – can embrace the role.

So, tell us: Are you an ‘airport dad’?