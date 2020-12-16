'The full truth matters': Alan Shatter calls Taoiseach’s Dáil statement on redacted Guerin report 'disappointing'

FORMER JUSTICE MINISTER Alan Shatter has welcomed that a redacted version of a report that led to the resignation of Alan Shatter has been placed in the Oireachtas library.

However, in a statement this evening, Shatter said he is “disappointed” that the Taoiseach “failed to publicly acknowledge and to apologise for the damage wrongly inflicted on my reputation”.

He added that it is disappointing that nothing was expressly said by Micheál Martin to repaid the reputational damage done by TDs in the Dail chamber in 2014 when the Guerin report was fist published.

Shatter said in the statement that the events in the past caused personal distress to him and his family, adding that he was “personally abused and denigrated”.

The full truth matters. My statement in response to the Taoiseach’s disappointing statement in the Dáil this afternoon on the government placing a redacted copy of the Guerin Report in the Oireachtas library in response to the Supreme Court’s decision of February 2019. pic.twitter.com/dKyHjSL81x — Alan Shatter (@Alan__Shatter) December 16, 2020

In the Dail today, Taoiseach Micheal Martin said senior counsel Seán Guerin was appointed to carry out a review of the actions taken by An Garda Síochána pertaining to certain allegations made by Sergeant Maurice McCabe.

“Mr Shatter made clear in resigning that Mr Guerin had not asked to interview him, as he would have expected if his intention was to reach conclusions about Mr Shatter’s approach with regard to issues raised by Sergeant McCabe. Mr Shatter commenced proceedings for a judicial review of the report,” said Martin.

The Taoiseach acknowledged that in February 2019, the Supreme Court found that the conclusions regarding Shatter in the Guerin report “were outside the scope of the terms of reference of the review and were arrived at without an invitation to Shatter to express his views”.

“It is important that the decision of the Supreme Court is properly reflected in the information placed before the House. Therefore, as a matter of propriety and fairness I recently placed a redacted version of the report in the Oireachtas library with those paragraphs which the Supreme Court found were outside the scope of the review removed from the text.

“The revised report is accompanied by the full texts of the Supreme Court’s judgments in order to contextualise the matter,” said Martin.

The Guerin report had found that former Justice Minister Alan Shatter had failed in his duties to properly investigate allegations of corruption and malpractice in the force.

Shatter, who is no longer a TD, resigned from Cabinet in dramatic circumstances in May 2014 after the Taoiseach at the time, Enda Kenny, said he could no longer express confidence in him.

Kenny later corrected the Dáil record in relation to comments he made about Shatter.

Shatter maintained that he had not acted wrongly in dealing with McCabe and was later cleared of wrongdoing by the O’Higgins Commission in 2016.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

He won an appeal to challenge the Guerin report in November 2016 and the Court of Appeal found in his favour, before the Supreme Court upheld that decision following an appeal by Guerin.

While the report had already been removed from the Department of the Taoiseach’s website, it had remained in the Houses of the Oireachtas library.

Solicitors acting on behalf of Shatter’s solicitors had previously written to the Ceann Comhairle Sean O’ Fearghail asking that the report be removed from the library.