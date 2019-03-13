Appeal for witnesses launched following murder of 53 year-old grandmother Alice Morrow

The 53 year-old was found dead at her home on Whincroft Way

THE POLICE SERVICE of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has appealed for witnesses as they investigate the murder of grandmother Alice Morrow in Belfast.

The 53 year-old’s body was discovered at her flat at Whincroft Way, east Belfast on Sunday, and investigators believe she may have been killed between 12pm and 8pm that day.

A 42-year-old man remains in police custody following his arrest on suspicion of murder, and investigators are following a number of lines of inquiry.

Detective chief inspector Pete Montgomery said his thoughts were with Alice’s family and friends as he appealed for witnesses to her killing.

“I know that at 8.45pm on Saturday 9 March, Alice travelled from the direction of the Bevloir area to Ballyduff where she visited friends,” he said.

“She drove her car in both directions, a Silver Peugeot 106, registration FCZ 1913.

“She was last seen on CCTV at 2.52am at Brackenvale Eurospar on Saintfield Road where she purchased a number of items and then headed in the direction of Belfast.”

Police have appealed to members of the public who may have seen Alice in her car in the Bevloir or Ballyduff areas of the city, as well as those who may have seen her elsewhere on Sunday.

They suggested that Alice may have been walking her two Jack Russell dogs, and asked if anyone who saw her noticed whether anyone was with her while she was doing so.

Police also say they want to know if anyone noticed a person or people entering Alice’s home at Whincroft Way on Sunday, or whether an altercation took place there.

“I would appeal to anyone who has any information, no matter how insignificant they think it is, to contact us,” Montgomery added.

“Your information could be key in bringing Alice’s murderer to justice.”

He called on members of the public who may have information to call the PSNI, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.