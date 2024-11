AN ALL BLACKS supporter who got drunk and “buckled” the doors of a Dublin restaurant following Friday night’s rugby match has been spared jail.

Andrew Morrison, 30, a New Zealander working in London in digital marketing for the Commonwealth Games, had come over to see his team defeat Ireland in the Aviva Stadium.

But he was later arrested and appeared at Dublin District Court today.

Morrison pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to the double doors of the Fabi’s Grill restaurant on Parnell Street, Dublin 1, and being intoxicated to such an extent he was a danger to himself and others.

Garda Michael Reilly told Judge Dermot Dempsey that the accused was arrested in the early hours of Saturday and made no reply when charged with the offences.

He objected to bail being granted to the rugby supporter, who has an address at Toronto House, Canary Wharf, London.

However, Judge Dempsey noted from defence solicitor Holly Laher that Morrison, who did not give evidence, was pleading guilty.

The arresting officer said Morrison was intoxicated in a public place, and there was a “strong smell of alcohol on his clothes”.

The court heard that he had damaged the Brazilian restaurant’s door and lock, which were left “buckled”.

Pleading for leniency, Ms Laher said her client had been in the city for the match but got intoxicated and “believed he was at his accommodation and tried to gain entry”.

Judge Dempsey demanded compensation before releasing the accused.

Ms Laher asked the judge to note her client had no previous convictions and was willing to make restitution. Following a recess, the case resumed with him handing over €500 to cover the damage, with Morrison’s solicitor stressing that he was apologetic and it was out of character.

“Stand up so I can look at you, this brave All Black,” the judge ordered, swiftly adding, “Take your hands out of your pockets.”

He noted the compensation was paid over and imposed a €100 fine to be paid within one month.