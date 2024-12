THE ALL-IRELAND SHC club final will be a Dublin-Cork affair as Na Fianna and Sarsfields progressed from their semi-finals today.

A 64th minute point from AJ Murphy put Na Fianna through after a scrappy semi-final victory in Thurles over Loughrea, 0-17 to 0-16.

The Dublin champions didn’t lead until the 57th minute but with 10 points from Colin Currie, they clung onto Loughrea’s coattails for long enough to slingshot ahead for a finish.

New Dublin manager Niall Ó Ceallacháin will have to double-job for another few weeks ahead of the novel final against Cork representatives Sarsfields.

Sarsfields' Daniel Kearney tussles with Sé McGuigan. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

The Glanmire club have overcome plenty of adversity to make next month’s decider.

Sarsfields were well beaten in the Cork county final by divisional side Imokilly in October but have bounced back remarkably since and are now the first Rebel team in 18 years to reach the national final.

Feakle and Ballygunner fell in Munster while Ulster champions Slaughtneil were edged out today, Cathal McCarthy’s late wonder point for Sarsfields ultimately separating the sides, 0-18 to 0-17 the final score at Newbridge.

It wasn’t a classic — far from it — but Sarsfields won’t care given everything they have been through in the last year or so.

It’s only 14 months ago that their club grounds were left submerged following the Storm Babet floods but they are riding the crest of a different sort of wave now.

Trailing by three points following a difficult third quarter, Johnny Crowley’s side dominated the last 15 minutes or so with a powerful performance.

Aaron Myers came strongly into the game, scoring five points in all, while county man Jack O’Connor’s four points from play overall were crucial too.

