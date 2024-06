The 42 is the home of quality journalism for passionate Irish sports fans, bringing you closer to the stories that matter through insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting.

Roscommon 1-15

Mayo 2-14

MAYO MADE IT two wins from two in the All-Ireland senior football championship group stages, beating Roscommon by two points to guarantee their progress to the knockout rounds.

Second-half goals from Ryan O’Donoghue and Donnacha McHugh helped Kevin McStay’s side to a 2-14 to 1-15 win at Dr Hyde Park.

Dublin 5-17

Cavan 0-13

ALL-IRELAND CHAMPIONS Dublin moved to the top of Group 2 on Saturday evening, firing five goals as they hammered Cavan by 19 points in Breffni Park.

Dessie Farrell’s side will now meet Mayo at a neutral venue in two weeks’ time, with the winner of that match topping Group 2 and securing a place in the All-Ireland quarter-finals.

