Dublin: 18 °C Thursday 22 August, 2019
All Together Now promises 'no repeat' of traffic issues as it announces tickets for 2020

Tickets for the 2020 edition of the Waterford festival will go on sale next week.

By Rónán Duffy Thursday 22 Aug 2019, 12:15 PM
1 hour ago 4,954 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4777528
The festival takes place on the August Bank Holiday.
Image: Youtube/All Together Now
The festival takes place on the August Bank Holiday.
The festival takes place on the August Bank Holiday.
Image: Youtube/All Together Now

WATERFORD MUSIC FESTIVAL All Together Now says it is “fully committed” to ensuring that traffic and organisational issues will not be repeated next year, as it announces ticketing details for the 2020 event.

The festival returned earlier this month for its second edition but was beset by traffic management issues as festival-goers arrived on the Friday. 

Some reported being at a virtual standstill for hours on the way into the event with the organisers acknowledging there were problems. Bad weather also meant that one of the music stages was forced to close for a period over the weekend.

The festival increased its capacity this year compared to 2018 but All Together Now has said it will not increase it again next year when it returns to Curraghmore Estate. 

“As the dust settles we look back and take stock of our second chapter. Firstly, the All Together Now Team would like to say we are absolutely and fully committed to making sure that the issues that arose this year’s festival are not repeated,” the festival organisers said today. 

We have taken in every comment, every email and are carefully taking note of where we need to improve. We have met and are working closely with An Garda Siochana and our other partner agencies to ensure that the traffic experienced traveling to this year’s festival does not happen again.

“We aim for the highest standards and plan to deliver the best festival experience possible. We are deeply disappointed that some areas of this years All Together Now fell short of expectations, and for this, we are truly sorry.”

Despite this, organisers said there were “some amazing and memorable moments” this year and that they were “dreaming of new ideas to enhance next year’s festival”.

All Together Now is promoted by Pod and tickets for the 2020 August Bank Holiday event will be priced at €220.

There’s an installment plan allowing people purchase a ticket over five installments if they wish and “loyalty” tickets for those who have attended before priced at between €179.50 – €208.

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Thursday 29 August.

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

