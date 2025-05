AN ALLEGED BURGLAR stole a car from a house and mounted a footpath as young children were going to school in Dublin before crashing into a signpost, a court was told.

Vladislavs Jukums, 28, of Highfield Crescent, Swords, Co. Dublin, was arrested on Friday and charged with motor theft, two counts of burglary, and criminal damage on 23 May in his locality.

The father of one appeared before Judge Catherine Ghent, who set his bail at €300, requiring a €100 lodgement from him and approval of a €500 independent surety.

However, she stipulated that the bail, with various conditions, including a curfew and a bar from returning to Swords, cannot be taken up until he gets an appropriate new address.

Judge Ghent remanded him in custody to appear again next week.

Garda Shane Murphy told a contest bail hearing that at just 7.41 am, he responded to a vehicle driving recklessly and dangerously in Applewood estate, Swords.

On arrival, he said, he saw a 2022-reg Toyota C-HR driving at speed with a flat tyre. Garda Murphy said that he activated his lights and sirens to indicate this vehicle to stop, but the Toyota continued at speed towards the patrol car before it “mounted the kerb and drove along the footpath to evade gardai”.

The court heard that pedestrians and young schoolchildren had to move to avoid being struck.

The car still failed to stop for gardaí and subsequently lost control and crashed on the roundabout at the end of Brackenstown Road, Swords, Co. Dublin, where it hit a signpost on the footpath with pedestrians present.

Garda Murphy alleged the accused was the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, which was confirmed to have been subject to an unauthorised taking during a burglary at Castleview Park, Swords, Co Dublin.

Judge Ghent was told the owner woke to a man entering her bedroom before taking her car keys.

It was claimed that the accused carried out a second burglary at nearby Ashton Broc, Swords, Co. Dublin on the same date. The accused attempted to break into the front door of the address by smashing a rock several times against the glass pane of the front door, causing damage.

The accused allegedly walked towards a vehicle and attempted to smash the front driver’s window with a rock.

According to the garda, the accused then walked around the side of the house and gained access to his address through the back door, but nothing of note was removed from the address.

The garda raised concerns that unemployed Jukums was not residing at his stated address, his mother’s home and that he was staying with his partner, who lived close to the two burgled houses.

Defence solicitor Carol Slattery queried whether young children would have been on their way to school at the time, and the garda contended that it was in a built-up area where people started early.

The solicitor stressed that Mr Jukums, who has yet to enter a plea, had the presumption of innocence and could face a lengthy period in custody on remand while the Director of Public Prosecutions prepared the case. Ms Slattery said her client would obey strict conditions.

The accused, who is on social welfare, was granted legal aid. The judge warned him that he must sign on at his new local garda station when he is released, provide gardaí with a contact phone number and have no contact with witnesses.