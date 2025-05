CLOSE TO 3,500 applications were received for just 20 new cost rental homes in Dublin.

Last week, Respond – which is an Approved Housing Body – opened applications for 20 new Cost Rental homes in Griffin Point, Clongriffin, Dublin 13.

These homes include 10 one-bedroom and 10 two-bedroom apartments, with rents set at least 25% below market rates.

Cost rental homes are aimed at people on middle incomes who may have difficulty paying the rent in private rented accommodation, but who don’t meet the income criteria for social housing support.

The applicable net household income is below €66,000 per annum for Dublin and €59,000 for everywhere else in the country.

The rent for cost rental homes must be at least 25% below regular market rents in an area.

Advertisement

In Griffin Point, rents for the one-bedroom apartments will be €1,326, while the two-bedroom apartment will cost €1,478 per month.

These 20 homes are the first of 64 cost rental homes that will be delivered in a wider 397-unit development.

Applications for the 20 cost rental homes close today and some 3,489 were received.

A second round of home in Griffin Point is expected to launch early June.

Respond is a member of the Housing Alliance which works with Government and Local Authorities to promote the delivery of social and affordable homes.

The Housing Alliance is a collaboration of seven of Ireland’s largest Approved Housing Bodies (AHB) and is collectively responsible for 45,000 homes nationwide, representing two-thirds of the total AHB housing stock in Ireland.

-With additional reporting from Emma Hickey