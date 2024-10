THE AMBASSADOR THEATRE on Dublin’s Parnell Street is set to reopen as a music and comedy venue.

The Theatre, which dates back to 1764, has been largely closed since the Covid pandemic.

Prior to its closure, it had been an exhibition space and also operated as a cinema until 1999.

During the summer, planning permission was refused by An Bord Pleanála for a “rebranding” of the Ambassador Theatre, which is operated by concert promoters Denis Desmond and Caroline Downey Desmond.

An Bord Pleanála ruled in June that the proposed introduction of the large digital signage board above the main entrance doors and two other digital sides boards “would have an adverse and injurious visual impact on the dignity, architectural character and setting of this nationally significant Protected Structure”.

That decision was the second planning setback for the Desmonds’ plans for the Ambassador Theatre.

In January of this year, Dublin City Council refused planning permission for 1.7 metre high railings around the perimeter of the 260-year-old building due to the “severely” negative effect it would have on the “special character, setting and appearance” of the historic building.

Planning consultant Tom Phillips had stated that the railings are required for the safety of patrons and the public, as well as the need to remove anti-social behaviour.

Phillips also warned that the premises were likely to remain closed unless and until the leaseholder considers it safe to re-open.

However, a slew of music and comedy shows are now scheduled for the Ambassador Theatre, beginning with Belfast comedian Paddy McDonnell tomorrow night.

American musician Evan Dando meanwhile will play at the Ambassador Theatre this coming Saturday, with other events planned up until March.