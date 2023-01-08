Paramedics at 'breaking point' amid winter surge, SIPTU warns

SIPTU HAS SAID that the National Ambulance Service is at “breaking point”, due to increased demand for its services amid the winter surge.

It has pinpointed a need for at least an extra 2,000 staff along with 120 new ambulances to provide the level of service now needed to cope with demand on the service.

Increasing numbers are attending Accident and Emergency Departments across the country, which the union has warned has “severely impacted” turn-around times, with crews having to “wait hours on end to hand” over their patients.

Representatives have raised concerns about the challenges facing its members employed in the NAS, warning that paramedics are under enormous pressure.

Earlier this week, The Journal reported on how members are to be sent ballots for industrial action, similar to counterparts in the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation which is consulting its members on action.

SIPTU representatives have called on Health Minister Stephen Donnelly to intervene and implement measures needed to increase NAS staffing and vehicle numbers.

Measures have been taken in some regions by hospital group management to try free up ambulances.

Starting tomorrow in the Midwest, ambulances will be able to transfer some patients directly to Ennis Hospital instead of them waiting on a trolley at the larger University Hospital Limerick.

“The upsurge in demand on the NAS is pushing many of its paramedics to breaking point,” SIPTU Sector Organiser Ted Kenny said.

“Some paramedics have reported working several hours beyond the end of their 12-hour shifts which is leading to burnout.

“In addition to this, they are now being requested to work additional hours to assist with the current upsurge of activity being reported across the health service.

“SIPTU representatives have been engaging with the management of the NAS on a number of outstanding issues at the organisation including the implementation of an Independent Review of Roles and Responsibilities Report, staffing concerns and the appropriate funding of the service.”

Kenny added that the NAS has been “under funded for years” and needs at least an extra 2000 staff along with 120 new ambulances to provide the level of service that is now needed.

“The Independent Review of Roles and Responsibilities Report was jointly commissioned by the NAS, SIPTU and the HSE in 2018.

“The report made several recommendations to address recruitment and retention issues within the service, to identify career pathways for staff and to update the roles and responsibilities of all grades within the service. To date, the recommendations of the report has not been implemented.”

He added: “An appropriately staffed and funded NAS that can retain its dedicated workforce, would be of huge benefit to the communities it serves as well as the acute hospital sector which has seen a huge increase in activity in recent weeks.

“We are calling on the Minister of Health, Stephen Donnelly, to intervene to ensure the recommendations of the Independent Review of Roles and Responsibilities Report are implemented as a matter of urgency.”