Wednesday 14 October 2020
Trump's Supreme Court nominee won't say whether president can pardon himself

Amy Coney Barrett agreed that no-one is above the law on the third day of her confirmation hearing.

By Press Association Wednesday 14 Oct 2020
President Donald Trump adjusts the microphone after he announced Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee to the Supreme Court
Image: Alex Brandon via PA Images
Image: Alex Brandon via PA Images

SUPREME COURT NOMINEE Amy Coney Barrett will not say whether a president can pardon himself but says she agrees no one is above the law.

Under questioning today from Democratic Senator Patrick Leahy of Vermont, US President Donald Trump’s choice for the high court offered no view on the pardon issue.

Multiple investigations are looking into Trump’s taxes, his businesses and his associates.

Barrett would not offer her thoughts on whether Trump would be able to pardon himself.

But she agreed with Leahy’s assertion “no one is above the law”.

Barrett is in her third day of hearings and has repeatedly refused to say how she would rule on various issues, including abortion and the Affordable Care Act.

Republican senators are moving at a breakneck pace to confirm Barrett before the 3 November election.

Democrats say the process is being rushed.

Press Association

